Residents of Sandy Bay & Overland benefit from VEEP life skills programme

One hundred and twenty- five (125) residents of the communities of Sandy Bay and Overland benefited from a three-month Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) Life Skills initiative.

The programme, which provided training support to people living in the red, orange and yellow zones ended on February 24th, 2023. Two graduation ceremonies were held simultaneously on March 2nd for participants from Sandy Bay/Overland at the Sandy Bay Seventh-Day Adventist church, while 87 participants graduated from the Owia/Fancy Cohort.