Resolution to Combat Dis & Misinformation in LATAM, Caribbean

Castro, Luján, Cardin Lead Resolution to Combat Disinformation and Misinformation in Latin America and the Caribbean

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20), the highest-ranking Democrat on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, joined U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján (NM.), Chair of the Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, and Ben Cardin (MD), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to lead the introduction of a bicameral resolution expressing concern about Spanish-language disinformation and misinformation across Latin America and the Caribbean and how it affects communities in the United States. As social media companies fail to address these threats, some political actors and foreign states are using misinformation to undermine democratic governance, human rights, and independent media.

In addition to Castro, Luján, and Cardin, U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (VA), Michael Bennet (CO), Mark Kelly (AZ), Mark Warner (VA), Chris Murphy (CT), and U.S. Representatives Adriano Espaillat (NY-13), Dina Titus (NV-01), Norma Torres (CA-35), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37), Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-10), and Delia Ramirez (IL-03) are co-sponsors of the resolution.

“Over the last decade, social media and the speed of modern communication have driven an unprecedented spread in global misinformation and disinformation, with damaging effects on democracy and civil society,” said Congressman Joaquin Castro, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere. “As the House and Senate have worked to combat misinformation within the United States, my colleagues and I have repeatedly raised concerns about the rise in harmful content targeting Latino and Hispanic communities. The United States is home to the world’s largest social media companies, and we have a special responsibility to make sure that these companies are not causing harm abroad. I’m proud to lead the introduction of this resolution with Sens. Luján and Cardin and I look forward to collaborating with our neighbors to tackle the spread of misinformation and disinformation throughout our hemisphere.”

“Disinformation poses a significant threat to free and fair elections, and social media platforms must do more to address this growing threat in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Senator Ben Ray Luján, Chair of the Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband. “This resolution urges social media companies to strengthen safety measures, collaborate with civil society and independent media, and boost transparency. It also urges governments across the Americas to invest in combatting misinformation and disinformation. I am committed to preserving the integrity of our elections and ensuring that communities have access to accurate information.”

“For years, Russia, China, and other authoritarian regimes have weaponized disinformation to undermine democracy – both in the United States and across the globe,” said Senator Ben Cardin, Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “In Latin America, this threat is especially rampant, as limited resources and weak independent media leave the region vulnerable to widespread and malign Spanish-language disinformation operations. This congressional resolution – the first of its kind to address the dangers of dis/misinformation in the region and its impact on Latino communities in the United States – sends a clear message: social media companies, regional governments, and the Biden administration have a responsibility to act swiftly in taking stronger action to confront these challenges.”

“The rapid spread of disinformation and misinformation is harmful regardless of its origin, but it’s especially concerning that our adversaries are intentionally sharing false information and propaganda, and targeting specific communities in the U.S. and abroad, to sow mistrust of democratic institutions,” said Senator Tim Kaine, Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere. “I’m joining my colleagues in reaffirming the importance of countering these destructive operations in Latin America and the Caribbean and urging the U.S. to work with our allies and government and private partners to do more to address this threat.”

“Online misinformation and disinformation are not new, but the sophistication and scale of new generative AI tools has rapidly exceeded existing safeguards and made it easier for foreign influence campaigns to disrupt free and fair elections, sow mistrust, and undermine democracy – especially in Latin America and the Caribbean. That’s why I’m speaking up with my colleagues to call on social media companies, Latin American and Caribbean governments, and the Biden administration to work together to counter disinformation campaigns and protect democracy in the Western Hemisphere,” said Senator Michael Bennet.

“Misinformation and disinformation are spreading rapidly across the world – and in an increasingly globalized society, that information easily crosses borders and spans continents in a matter of seconds,” said Senator Mark Warner. “In addition to my work combatting domestic misinformation, I’m also deeply concerned by the rise of Spanish-language disinformation abroad. I’m glad to see more congressional attention on this pressing issue, which is undermining trust in our institutions, influencing elections, and sowing discord in the United States and across Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Congressman Castro has long been a leading voice on efforts to address disinformation and misinformation. In October 2022, he held a prescient press conference to warn policymakers and the public about rampant misinformation targeting Spanish speakers ahead of the 2022 elections. The following month, Castro and Senator Luján led colleagues in a letter to Twitter CEO Elon Musk, urging Twitter to reverse cuts that expose Spanish speakers to fraud and abuse. The letter followed an alarming spike in harassment on the platform and reports that Twitter had fired a majority of its contractors domestically and abroad who worked to detect and remove illegal and harmful content that violates the platform’s own guidelines. Shortly after, Castro and Luján led a letter to YouTube leadership to express concerns about the spread of Spanish-language misinformation and disinformation on the platform, particularly in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections. Prior to the 2020 elections, Castro and then-Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel Powell (FL-26) called for an FBI investigation into a flood of disinformation targeting Latinos and Spanish-speakers. During the Trump administration, Castro also joined members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a letter criticizing the State Department’s refusal to use allocated funding to counter Russian propaganda.