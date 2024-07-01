Vincentian Designer Audra Gordon: A Global Movement in Sustainable Fashion

Audra Gordon, a Vincentian fashion designer and long-term Hong Kong expat, is making waves in the global fashion industry with her resort wear brand, Beam Bold. Combining her Caribbean heritage with her passion for sustainability, Audra’s vibrant, size-inclusive designs are now taking the spotlight at international fashion shows and gaining traction among eco-conscious consumers.

Beam Bold offers a fresh perspective on luxury resort wear, merging bold colours, unique textile prints, and a commitment to sustainability. Audra’s collections evoke the essence of Caribbean style, with bright, tropical hues and custom prints inspired by her heritage & travels across the globe. With a global appeal, these matching designs for women & girls have graced the runways of New York Fashion Week, Runway Asia (Hong Kong), Fashion Connect Africa (Ghana), and International 8 Festival (Indonesia), further cementing the brand’s presence on the international stage.

“Fashion should not only be beautiful but also mindful of its impact on people and our planet,” says Audra. “At Beam Bold, we believe in providing women with custom-fitted clothing to empower them to embrace their individuality, while also tackling the textile waste problem.”

The brand’s commitment to sustainability shines through in its use of 100% natural fibers, a silk-cotton blend that offers comfort and breathability. Their pieces are designed with extra seam allowance and adjustable elastic for long term use. The brand also uses digital printing technology to minimize water and energy waste and produces each piece on a made-to-order basis to reduce excess inventory. Notably, Beam Bold dedicates 1% of its annual profits to organizations tackling textile waste in Africa, reinforcing its mission to reduce the environmental impact of fashion.

Their signature pieces are available in a full sizes range from XXXS to 3XL and are available in petite, short, regular, & tall lengths to suit women of all shapes and heights. This attention to inclusivity stems from Audra’s own experiences living in Hong Kong, where she faced challenges finding clothing that fit her frame. Their designs offer women & girls worldwide the freedom to express themselves through bold, joyful clothing that adapts to their changing bodies.

Beam Bold’s global journey continues, as they expand their reach into retail spaces, aiming to offer Caribbean-inspired resort wear to colour lovers around the world. With Audra at the helm, the brand stands as a testament to the power of culture, sustainability, and inclusive design.

For retail inquiries, wholesale opportunities, and collaborations, please contact Beam Bold at [email protected] or visit www.beamBOLD.com.

About Beam Bold

Founded by Caribbean-born, New York-raised, and Hong Kong-based designer Audra Gordon, Beam Bold creates sustainable resort wear for women & girls of all sizes. Inspired by her love for colour, travel, and her Caribbean roots, Audra’s designs are versatile, timeless, and bold.