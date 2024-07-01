Resorts On Canouan Set To Welcome Guests Ahead Of Schedule

Resorts in Canouan Set to Reopen Following Record Post-Hurricane Recovery Efforts

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl’s impact on July 1st, the Canouan Group announces the reopening of its resort properties, underscoring a remarkable recovery effort completed in record time. This swift rebound highlights Canouan’s resilience and its ongoing commitment to strengthening the island infrastructure against future natural disasters.

Recovery efforts were coordinated in collaboration with authorities, homeowners association, businesses, and the entire community. “The speed of the recovery shows the strength of the infrastructure and the unwavering dedication of all those involved,” said Batu Erem, CEO of the Canouan Group. “This isn’t just about restoring what was lost—it’s about creating a stronger, more resilient Canouan, prepared to face future challenges with confidence.”

Canouan’s resorts are set to welcome guests ahead of the originally anticipated schedule restoring its position as a premier travel destination. Select services, including restaurants, gyms, tennis courts, and the kids club, are already operational, contributing to the resurgence of tourism on the island and the recovery of Canouan’s economy.

Soho Beach House Canouan and Canouan Estate Resort & Villas will reopen on October 10th

Mandarin Oriental Canouan is set to resume operations in mid-November 2024.

The Canouan Group is also taking steps to enhance the island’s future preparedness. A portion of all guest revenues will be allocated to the Canouan Resilience Fund, an initiative focused on further strengthening the island’s infrastructure and resilience against future natural disasters. This fund is a key component of the island’s long-term sustainability plan, turning recovery into an opportunity for future-proofing the island.

“Our vision extends beyond recovery. With the Canouan Resilience Fund, we’re investing in a future that not only meets the demands of our guests but also safeguards our community and the environment.”