Restructured road repair programme proposed by Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, has expressed interest in restructuring the national road repair program. According to Gonsalves, he has expressed this to Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel, requesting that a new road program be formulated next year.

“It is sometimes believed that the road has not been fixed because the Government does not have money, but, very often, there is money available. The money is there waiting to be spent, but the engineer or quantity surveyor hasn’t signed off or hasn’t completed the estimates required to complete the work,” he said.

According to Gonsalves, the road program will receive additional resources next year, but the human resource pipeline will be reorganized and reimagined to accelerate the process.

“Rather than having BRAGSA patching here and there, I want to see a road program that is more systematic and structured, so that repairs can be carried out more efficiently”.

As for the Kuwait road program, Gonsalves expressed disappointment that it had not progressed as expected, saying that it had not met the government’s expectations.