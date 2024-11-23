Retired Sergeant Donates Chainsaws to Enhance SVG Fire Brigade’s Response

Retired Officer Supports Fire Brigade with Essential Equipment

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has once again benefited from the generosity of retired Staff Sergeant Tony Browne, who recently donated two chainsaws to the SVG Fire Brigade. The equipment, handed over on November 20, 2024, is expected to improve the brigade’s ability to handle emergency situations requiring specialized tools.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Envill Williams expressed gratitude for the timely gesture. “We deeply appreciate Mr. Browne’s thoughtful donation. These chainsaws will be invaluable to our Fire Department’s efforts in tackling the challenges posed by our rugged landscapes.” he remarked.

This thoughtful gesture follows an earlier donation facilitated by Mr. Browne and the York Regional Police in Canada, where 15 laptops were presented to the RSVGPF on October 30, 2024. These contributions are not just about resources; they underscore the ongoing support that helps our police force and emergency responders better serve the public.

The RSVGPF remains thankful for this ongoing support and the relationships that make such initiatives possible.