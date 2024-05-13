Retired UK Detectives Share Expertise with RSVGPF

RSVGPF Hosts Expert-Led Homicide Prevention and Detection Training

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force recently hosted two retired murder detectives from the United Kingdom to share their expertise in homicide prevention and detection with carefully selected members of the force. This four-day course, held at the Argyle Fire Station from May 6 to May 9, 2024, covered the structure and management of homicide investigations, identifying lines of investigation, crime scene forensic examination, and evidence recovery.

Retired Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Hurley QPM, who currently serves as the Director of Security & Aviation at the Mustique Company, expressed his gratitude: “I would like to thank Commissioner Enville Williams for inviting us both here to share our many years of experience in the UK with such a clearly keen and dedicated group of Police Investigators. I believe that the discussions and knowledge we shared, coupled with their commitment to safeguarding their community from violent crime, will prove beneficial in the future.”

According to Training Officer Lt. William Theobalds, the training was well-received by the senior investigators who praised the facilitators for creating a conducive learning environment and sharing valuable experiences.

The RSVGPF would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding contributions of Mr. Hurley and his colleague. Their dedication, enthusiasm, and expertise have significantly enriched our officers’ learning experience. They skillfully guided the participants through the material, encouraged active participation, and fostered a collaborative environment, which was commendable. Their ability to adapt to our specific needs and create an inclusive atmosphere has been especially noteworthy. The Police Force is profoundly grateful for their unwavering support and commitment in providing such timely and impactful training.