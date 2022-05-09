Rev. Adolf Davis, who appeared as a guest on VC3’s Roundtable Talk, called the recent spike in murders troubling, but said, “the crime problem in St. Vincent is not confined to the murder spike alone.”.

There were five homicides over the weekend of April 29 to May 2, including the murder of family court counsellor Luann Roberts.

“I am deeply concerned by the recent spike. As I reflected in preparation for this programme, I was reminded that the problem of crime is not defined by the spikes. The spikes do, in my opinion, serve an important purpose in arousing interest.” he said.

He believes that crime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is much more of a problem than what is highlighted in situations such as this. Additionally, he pointed out that this pattern of homicides has occurred over the years.

“For the past three, four, or five years, I believe we have always had a spike in the first couple of weeks and then the rest of the year is scattered,” Davis said.

Vandyke Mayers, 42 years old, Kishroy Duke, 22, Lou-Ann Roberts, 41 years old, and Keyon Phillips, 35 years old, were the four people killed over the weekend.

There are now 14 homicides reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2022.