On Wednesday, 4 May, Roberts, a 40-year-old from Harmony Hall, was charged with the murder of Luann Roberts, who was found dead on May 1.

Roberts was not allowed to plead guilty to the indictable charge.

Family court counsellor Luann Roberts’ body was found in a parked vehicle in Buccament on May 1.

The discovery was made by police on the island after they received information that the woman’s life was in danger.