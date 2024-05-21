RGU says they will Reopen SVG Campus in the Future

Richmond Gabriel University Announces Temporary Closure of Both Campuses

Will Develop Plan to Renovate and Reopen the Campus in the Future

Mane Paulpillai, M.D., a Director and the President of Richmond Gabriel University (University), announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized a plan to temporarily close both campus locations because the infrastructure at both the Kingstown and Arnos Vale campuses is in desperate need of renovations.

President Paulpillai said, “after consultation with new board members, we decided that the existing campus infrastructure was not up to expected standards, and in some cases possibly unsafe, and that the best solution is a full renovation of all buildings on both the Kingstown and Arnos Vale campuses.”

Dr. Paulpillai added that, “I want to be clear that this is a temporary closure, not permanent, and that certain operations of the university are continuing even with both campuses closed.”

Dr. Paulpillai conveyed this same message to the Office of the Prime Minister last week. In a letter, the University reported that it had completed a campus-wide survey, which looked at the present state of the infrastructure at both the Arnos Vale and Kingstown campuses. The preliminary study concluded that severe deficiencies in the campus facilities exist, environmental hazards are present, and that a modernization plan must be implemented now. The message further stated that the University’s new leadership believes that the current state of its campus infrastructure presents a number of health and safety concerns for its students and faculty and finds it imperative to rectify these now.

For example, the survey reported the presence of mold in multiple locations, a condition that may present a risk of harm with long-term exposure. A number of unsafe conditions were also identified, such as roof eaves that are rapidly deteriorating and could collapse and cause injury.

Ultimately, the University’s Board members advised Dr. Paulpillai to close both campuses and conduct, as soon as feasible, a complete and thorough, campus-wide review of all campus infrastructure, including, but not limited to, professional examinations of HVAC systems, electrical components, plumbing, the safety of roofs and eaves, the condition of windows, the structural integrity of building foundations, and the functioning of fire safety and security systems. Once completed, the University will release a detailed plan for the modernization of the campus and the cost to complete such renovations.

Dr. Paulpillai said, “Our decision to temporarily close will likely raise significant concerns among our students, faculty, and the medical community at large. I assure you that the University will do everything possible to reopen the two campuses as soon as possible and that we will take all steps to address the concerns of the students, faculty, and staff during this time of transition and transformation.”

The University also plans to take this time to restructure its operations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and realize cost and revenue efficiencies, including resource allocation, through cooperation with an affiliate campus, Richmond Gabriel University in Willemstad, Curaçao, which announced its grand opening yesterday.

Richmond Gabriel University, formerly known as All Saints University, has been in operation in St.

Vincent and the Grenadines for over 13 years.