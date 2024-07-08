Royal Caribbean has responded to St. Vincent’s request for hurricane relief aid following Beryl’s destruction last Monday.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James said in a Facebook post that he had reached out to Wendy McDonald, Regional Vice President, Government Relations, Caribbean at Royal Caribbean.

James said McDonald responded even though it was the July 4 holiday in the US.

“Minister, it’s a holiday, but I will see what I can do. We are with you and SVG.”

James said in 24 hours, Rhapsody of the Seas arrived with supplies to support SVG’s relief efforts.

The crew, including Vincentians, also pitched in with personal donations, James said.

“On behalf of the people of SVG, thank you to Royal Caribbean for the humanitarian support, and a special thank you to Captain Mathias and crew,” James said.