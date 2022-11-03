Richland Park farmer to export new dasheen cultivars to United Kingdom

Bacchus farms operating in Richland Park will be exporting new dasheen cultivars to the United Kingdom.

On Monday 31st of October, 2022 Extension and Advisory Services personnel along with the Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, visited the farm of Kenroy Bacchus located at Bahamian in the Richland Park Mountains.

The purpose of the visit was to assess post-harvest handling procedures and yield per acre of the two new dasheen cultivars: Somoana (green petiole) and IND512 (red petiole) to be exported to the UK.

The preliminary findings indicate overall good application procedures as they relate to proper harvesting, cleaning and sorting and an observed satisfactory increase in quality and quantity per area.

This is part of an ongoing effort by the Region and by extension the Ministry of Agriculture to increase roots, stems and tuber production and productivity for local consumption and export.