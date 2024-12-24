Richland Park man faces charges for Cutlass assault on officer

Richland Park Mason Charged with Assault and Indecent Language

On December 20, 2024, police arrested and charged Alderman Pompey, a 52-year-old Mason of Richland Park, with the offences of Assault and Indecent Language.

Investigations revealed that on December 19, 2024, in Fair Hall, Pompey allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old Police Officer of Fair Hall, by raising a cutlass at his head with the intent to commit bodily harm.

In the same incident, Pompey was further charged with making use of indecent language in a public place, namely the Fair Hall Public Road, by stating, “Man f*** off, not because you ah Police Officer you could tell me what to do.”

On December 20, 2024, Pompey appeared before the Serious Offences Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC.

Conditions of Bail:

Pompey is prohibited from having any contact with the virtual complainant. He is required to report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Monday and Wednesday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court, where it will be heard on January 7, 2024.

The RSVGPF encourages the public to engage in peaceful conflict resolution and avoid actions that compromise public safety.