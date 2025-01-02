Richland Park: Police Probe Circumstances Of Elderly Man’s Death

Police Investigating Death of Elderly Man in Richland Park

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Cornelius Warren, a 75-year-old resident of Richland Park.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred on January 1, 2025, while the deceased was walking along the Richland Park Public Road. Upon reaching the vicinity of Mousey Supermarket, Mr. Warren reportedly slipped and fell against a concrete wall, sustaining an injury to his head, which caused him to become unconscious.

Passersby who witnessed the incident rendered assistance and contacted both the Levi Latham Hospital and the police. Police promptly responded to the scene and met him lying motionless on the ground. The District Medical Officer (DMO) arrived shortly thereafter and officially pronounced Mr. Warren dead.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing. However, no fowl play is suspected at this time.

Persons with information that may assist in this investigation are encouraged to contact the following numbers:

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department (CID): (784) 456-1810

Mesopotamia Police Station: (784) 458-5229

The police extend condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Warren during this difficult time.