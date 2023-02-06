Richland Park trafficker charged with handling 16 bunches of stolen plantains

On 04.02.23, Police arrested and charged Purlic Caesar, 66 years old Trafficker of Richland Park with Handling Stolen Goods.

Caesar was charged with knowing or believing sixteen (16) bunches of Plantains to be stolen goods, he dishonestly received the same for his own benefit at Overland on 03.02.23.

Caesar is expected to appear at the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile police have charged Tyrone Prince, 20 year old Labourer of Sion Hill with the offence of Theft.

Prince is accused of stealing twelve hundred dollars ($1,200.00ECC) in cash from a 33-year-old Truck Driver of Sion Hill at Sion Hill between 2:00 am and 6:00 am on 05.12.22.

Prince is expected to appear at the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF