Richmond quarry project will not affect beach or residential areas

St Vincent’s Minister of Urban Development Julian Francis on Thursday 10th sought to dispel the misinformation and disinformation on the proposed Richmond Quarry.

Francis in a press conference said operations of St Lucian businessman Rayneau Gadjadhar will not encroach on Richmond Beach, except in the area where a jetty/pier is being built close to Cavali Rock, which is south of the river mouth.

Francis says the quarry operator will be driving on his leased land and will go straight onto the pier using a roll on roll off barge.

Francis said Rayneau Construction Limited will have to ensure ecosystems and restoration effects at a scale equivalent to any damage done and along with monitoring of nearshore ecosystem.

“Let me just say this, the pier will be built out of big stones, there will be no piling or blasting for the pier, no mahogany trees in the area or around Richmond beach will be touched”.

‘Persons can still go to Richmond beach, they could still drive down there, visit Dark View Falls and Wallibou river, nothing is being closed off down there,” Francis said.

Francis told the media unlike what they have heard from the Opposition party, no residential properties are located in the proposed quarry area.

“All residences end at Fitz Hughes going down into Fitz Hughes Bay. There were some farmers with huts in the hills, but those buildings are not residences”.

The Minister said a preliminary compensation figure of 200,000 dollars has been arrived at to share between the farmers who are active and will be affected by the quarry operations.

Francis says the investment and project are fully approved, with certain conditions.

Quarry conditions:

A green perimeter buffer and sprinkling system for dust control.

Replant and resoil slopes as a restoration activity on an ongoing basis at a predetermined section

Consider and implement the construction of a perimeter dirt berm 4 metres high.

Pollution from development must be minimised and at best prevented

Determine a green belt buffer around the proposed site in collaboration with the Forestry Department and National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority

Proposed berms and similar types of riverbank protection proposed must be cognisant of the already prone to flooding and erosion along various sections with the main road in close proximity

Lot 110 and Lot 111 which are close to the river bank must be kept and managed as a green reserve buffer zone

Maintain and improve existing natural vegetation cover along the Richmond River bank including development banks

Guidance and close consultation with Forestry and Fisheries Department must be ascertained with all environmental matters.

In 2008 an Environmental Impact Assessment was done for another potential investor at Richmond, but that arrangement did not happen, however, an approved site for quarrying remained.

Francis stated that Rayneau has leased 12 lots, 58.88 acres which will cost $12,000 per year. He says government will receive two dollars per tonne for every tonne crushed/produced/Exported.

Rayneau has a leasehold for 30 years and has made an investment of 30 million dollars in the first instance. The project will start with 30 workers and could climb to 250.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has been importing aggregate since 2001.