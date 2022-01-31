Rihanna and A$AP Rocky expecting first child: report

Rihanna seems to have babies on the brain now too.
The 33-year-old “Love on the Brain” singer is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, People reported Monday.
The duo were photographed over the weekend in Harlem — the rapper’s hometown — with Rihanna showing her bare baby bump under an open oversized pink coat and a bejeweled gold cross.
A publicist for Rihanna did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily News Monday.
The couple went public with their relationship in November 2020 following months of speculation after Rihanna’s split from billionaire Hassan Jameel.
“The love of my life,” A$AP Rocky called her in a May GQ cover shoot. “My lady.”
Neither parent-to-be has commented publicly on the expected arrival.