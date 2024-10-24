DJ Bedz Rises to Fame After Rihanna’s Viral Endorsement

Rihanna Endorses DJ Bedz: Rising Caribbean DJ Gains Global Recognition

Abede Dupont, better known as DJ Bedz, has been a rising star in the Caribbean music scene for years, but a recent encounter with global icon Rihanna has taken his career to new heights. At just 28, the St. Vincent native has become a household name, building his reputation from humble beginnings to international acclaim.

DJ Bedz’s journey started at St. Vincent Boys Grammar School, where his love for music took root. By 2013, he was DJing at college parties, quickly making a name for himself with his electrifying mixes. His talent caught the attention of local radio station Hypa4000, where his high-energy selections began drawing a dedicated following.

From saving to buying his first set of DJ equipment, DJ Bedz has worked tirelessly to establish himself as one of the region’s premier entertainers. His skills soon earned him bookings for major island-wide events, and he became a Flow Ambassador, further solidifying his place in the local entertainment scene. Popular venues like Basil Bar in the Grenadines regularly featured him, and his reputation grew beyond St. Vincent, with performances in Barbados, Carriacou, Grenada, and Tortola.

His hard work paid off in 2022 when UWI unofficially crowned him the #1 DJ, and in 2023, he achieved new heights in his career by winning the Hot 95 Showcase, a prestigious competition that showcased the best DJ talent in the region. Today, DJ Bedz is a mainstay at top venues such as Halo Night Lounge, 6 Mix Bar, and Zouk Night Lounge, where he continues to draw crowds with his infectious energy and versatile mixes.

However, DJ Bedz gained global recognition due to a recent viral moment. DJ Bedz posted a video on his Instagram featuring pop superstar Rihanna, who praised his work at a private event. Rihanna even noted how much her entire family enjoyed his performance, a testament to the DJ’s undeniable talent. This endorsement from one of the world’s biggest stars has solidified DJ Bedz’s growing reputation and opened up new possibilities for his career. Watch Video.

Despite his rising success, DJ Bedz remains humble, attributing much of his growth to his faith and the support of industry figures like BigdogPitbull, Hypa4000, Shane Archer, and his mantra “Zipee 246.” His commitment to refining his craft and representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to drive him as he dreams of expanding his reach on a global scale.

Rihanna’s glowing recognition and DJ Bedz’s relentless work ethic position him to reach even greater heights, leaving his mark not only in the Caribbean but worldwide. His journey is a powerful example of how talent, hard work, and perseverance can lead to extraordinary opportunities.