Rillan Hill Man Arrested for Assaulting Adult and Minor

On October 6, 2024, police arrested and charged Matthew Primus, a 54-year-old Landscaper of Rillan Hill, with two (2) counts of Assault.

According to the investigations, the accused assaulted a 27-year-old Self Employed resident of the same address by striking her about the body with a cutlass and a hammer. He was also charged with assaulting a minor also of the same address by pushing her onto the ground with his hands causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offences were committed on June 16, 2024 at Rillan Hill.

Primus appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 7, 2024 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted composite bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety.

He was also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant and disclosure was ordered by November 4, 2024. The trial date is set for November 27, 2024.