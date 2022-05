Rise St Lucia, Freewinds Partners To Reduce Crime on the Island

RISE Saint Lucia Inc. in partnership with the humanitarian cruise ship Freewinds, are taking effective action on crime prevention by adopting the Way to Happiness Program addressing the youth of St. Lucia to give them a solid path towards a glorious future of fulfilled dreams.

Dr Cherry and Jonathan St. Rose recently brought the message of The Way Happiness to Clendon Mason and Sir Ira Simmons Secondary Schools.

Their presentations created a positive impact on the students as both Dr Cherry and Mr St. Rose shared their own personal stories of growing up in poverty, touching the life of crime and turning it around.

Knowing that these students will soon be making choices about their future RISE St. Lucia realizes that The Way to Happiness can assist youth in making the right choices in life.

Dr Cherry was very happy to be able to supply The Way to Happiness Educator Kit, containing all the materials necessary to deliver the program, to the Principal, Mrs Martina Belizaire and the teachers at the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School.

After the session where The Way to Happiness Program was delivered by Dr Cherry to the students of the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School, one student stated: “The message resonated with me. This really is my life, you are telling my story.” “This knowledge is so powerful, thank you, I really appreciated this.”

Dr Cherry himself was amazed by the immediate impact and response from the kids, at how they absorbed the information. To this, Dr Cherry said: “This experience is eye-opening because this is what it is all about: crime prevention and bringing hope to a youth stepping into an uncertain, shattered world with crime and often violent.”

Dr Cherry expressed his sincere thanks to the Freewinds: “Thank you to the Freewinds for coming to Saint Lucia, providing the powerful materials that you have, giving the support, providing the training that you did. This is really remarkable and helpful. It makes my job a lot easier on what I am trying to accomplish here in Saint Lucia. From the bottom of my heart, from me personally and from my organization RISE Saint Lucia, I wanted to say Thank you to the Freewinds and The Way to Happiness.”

The Way to Happiness is a non-religious common sense guide to better living. It assists in bringing about an increase in tolerance and understanding between families, friends, groups, communities, nations and Mankind—making a safer, less violent world for all.