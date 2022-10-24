Rishi Sunak Is UK’s 3rd Prime Minister In 2022

Rishi Sunak becoming Britain’s prime minister is a “Barak Obama moment” for people of Indian descent in the UK, the president of the Hindu temple in the UK co-founded by Sunak’s grandparents in 1971 told CNN.

Rishi Sunak is set to become the first Hindu and person of colour to become UK’s prime minister. Sunak has spoken publicly about his British Indian heritage, telling the Business Standard in a 2015 interview that he ticks British Indian on the census.

“I am thoroughly British, this is my home and my country, but my religious and cultural heritage is Indian, my wife is Indian. I am open about being a Hindu,” Sunak told Business Standard.

Sunak’s grandparents were born in India and his parents emigrated to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s.