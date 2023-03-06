Rising levels of drug smuggling at Guyana’s ports -GRA

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it continues to observe an “alarming” increase in efforts to smuggle refined illicit items at the country’s ports of entry.

GRA said its Law Enforcement and Investigation Division conducted an operation at the Cheddie Jagan International Airport and seized quantities of suspected cannabis and refined marijuana found in a passenger’s luggage on an incoming flight from the Caribbean.

“The Authority once again advises all such persons dealing in or contemplating engaging in such illegal activities to cease and desist therefrom,” GRA said in a statement.

GRA is urging members of the public to report (+592)227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408.