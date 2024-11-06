Rising Star: Alana Alexander Bridges Law and Real Estate

Alana Alexander, originally from St Vincent and the Grenadines, was raised in the Turks and Caicos Islands. She earned her paralegal qualifications from the University of the West Indies and began her professional career with Stanbrooks Law in 2019, which later became Stanbrook Prudhoe.

In her role, Alana supports the firm’s real estate development team and handles various immigration matters, as well as managing a secured and unsecured non-performing loan portfolio for a pan-Caribbean client.

She has also assisted with real estate transactions for the South Bank development in Long Bay, Providenciales, and coordinated documentation for land re-parcellation for the Village at Grace Bay development.

She holds a Practical Mediation Training Certificate from the University of the West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago, in collaboration with the Judiciary of the Turks and Caicos Islands, and has an Associate Degree in Paralegal Studies from the University of the West Indies. Alana is currently pursuing a law degree at the University of London.

Credentials

Practical Mediation Training Certificate, University of the West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago (in conjunction with the Judiciary of the Turks and Caicos Islands).

Education