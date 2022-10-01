Several people still not paid from August Road cleaning programme

There are several people who were employed on the road cleaning programme in August but have not yet been paid.

According to Montgomery Daniel, acting prime minister, Cabinet approved $3 million for road cleaning in August, which took place for about a week.

“BRAGSA prepared the documents and sent them to the Ministry of Economic Planning for verification. However, there have been some challenges here, and some people have not yet been paid. As a result of the entire process, payment has been delayed”.

A bank card was issued to these workers this time around, so they could receive payment through a financial institution rather than through the Roads Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA).

The recent road works were funded by the World Bank’s Volcano Eruption Emergency Programme (VEEP).