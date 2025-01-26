Rodan John’s Grocery Drive Reflects Dedication to South Windward

College Lecturer Delivers Holiday Cheer with Grocery Drive Across South Windward

In the spirit of the holiday season, community activist and ICT lecturer at the St. Vincent Community College Darron Rodan John took the initiative to distribute over 50 grocery bags to residents across the South Windward constituency. This act of kindness brought not just food but also a sense of warmth and cheer to families and individuals who have long contributed to the community, making their holiday season a little brighter.

Reflecting on the activity, John stated, “It was a joy to bring a little extra warmth and cheer to those who have given so much to our community over the years. Community activism and service remain at the heart of what I do, and I am committed to ensuring that no one is left behind.”

The grocery bags, marked with the label “Christmas 2024 in South Windward Sweet Ohhh,” represent John’s dedication to fostering unity and compassion within the community. The initiative highlights his ongoing commitment to building a stronger and more caring South Windward.

As John continues his community service efforts, he expressed gratitude for the support received, saying, “Together, we can build a stronger and more caring South Windward. Thank you all for your continued support, and I look forward to working with you in 2025.”

This initiative is part of John’s broader vision of community development, which has been at the forefront of his activism for over 15 years. Residents have not just acknowledged but also praised his efforts as an embodiment of selfless service, making them proud to have such a dedicated community leader.

For the New Year, Darron Rodan John remains steadfast in his dedication to serving the people of South Windward, emphasising that community service and activism are central to his mission.

Although he is tipped to be the ULP standard bearer for the South Windward constituency in the upcoming general elections, he was quick to point out that his activism has been consistent over many years serving in several community organisations.