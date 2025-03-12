New Chief at CDC: Rodney Small Takes the Helm

Tamira Browne appointed Permanent Secretary Ministry of Tourism

Carlos James, the Minister of Tourism, announced on Monday the appointment of Rodney Small to the role of head at the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC). It is anticipated that Rodney Small will take over as Chief Executive Officer of the (CDC) after Ashford Peters, the previous CEO, resigned from his position in 2024.

In addition, the minister mentioned that Dr. Tamira Browne had recently been appointed to the position of Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism.