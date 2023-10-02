Rodney Small was named head of the National Commission on Crime Prevention, while Lou-Anne Thomas was appointed interim permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves during the Issue at Hand program on Sunday, October 1.

“It is worth noting that Rodney Small has been appointed as the head of the NCCP.” Nicola Evans, who worked at the National Commission on Crime Prevention, has reached retirement age, and I’ve spoken to her since she left, and she’s still extremely interested in helping.”

“On the issue of national security, former Permanent Secretary Hudson Nedd has reached retirement age, and he has naturally demitted office” .

The Public Service Commission named Thomas, who was head of the CPO’s training division, as the new interim permanent secretary.