33yro old sailor of Owia charged with drug trafficking

On 23.01.22, police arrested and charged Rodney Thomas, a 33-year-old Sailor of Owia with Possession of Controlled Drugs with intent to supply and Drug Trafficking.

According to investigations, on 22.01.22, the Accused allegedly had in his possession three thousand, six hundred and twenty-three (3,623) grammes of Cocaine with intent to supply it to another.

He was were further charged with having the Controlled Drug in his possession for the purpose of Drug Trafficking. The incident occurred at Owia.

The Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court on 24.01.2022 to answer the charges and plead not guilty. Bail was granted in the sum of thirty thousand dollars with one surety.

He was ordered to report to the Owia Police Station every Monday to Friday between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm. He was also ordered to surrender all travel documents and stop notices were posted at every airport and seaport. The matter was adjourned to 04.04.2022.