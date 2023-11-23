Roger Nyhus is new US Ambassador to Barbados and Eastern Caribbean

Seattle business leader Roger Nyhus confirmed as ambassador to Barbados

Roger Nyhus has been appointed as the United States’ new Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

Nyhus will now be the Ambassador for Barbados, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, one year after his official ambassadorial nomination with the submission of his Certificate of Demonstrated Competence under the Foreign Service Act, Section 304(a)(4).

In honouring Nyhus last week, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released the following statement:

“I am pleased that Senators unanimously confirmed Seattle business and civic leader Roger Nyhus to serve as US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.”

“Throughout his successful career in our city and state, Mr. Nyhus has served as an advisor to business, government, and nonprofit leaders, prioritising the development of meaningful relationships and trust with a wide range of stakeholders.” He has taken part in foreign trade trips that have reinforced alliances, and he has been active in local initiatives that promote economic development, civil rights, and environmental conservation.”

Recognising that Nyhus is entering a new realm of business and relationships, he wished him success.

“His experience with global engagement and passion for advocacy will serve him well as an ambassador representing the American people, and I wish him the best as he moves into international diplomacy.”