Roland Baptiste death takes SVG homicide count to 23

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Roland Baptiste, 35 years old Fisherman of Fitz Hughes who died on 1 July 2022 after being shot about his body with a shotgun on 27 June 2022 in Fitz Hughes by an unknown assailant(s).

Baptiste succumbed to his injuries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on 1.7.22. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death. Investigations into Baptiste’s death are ongoing.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-121; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of the North-Western Division at 1784-458-2229; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with. All information received would be treated confidentially.

Baptiste’s death marks the twenty-third (23rd)homicide reported for 2022.