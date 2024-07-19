Ronald Samuel Captured After Skipping Court Post-Conviction

Times Staff
Times Staff

Ronald Samuel is now in police custody after a ‘wanted bulletin’ was issued for him on Thursday. Police issued the bulletin after Ronald Samuel failed to return to court at the conclusion of his trial.

The High Court recently found Samuel guilty on numerous counts of sexual offenses involving minors and numerous counts of cybercrime offenses, according to police on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, the St Vincent Times received information about Samuel’s capture in Chateaubelair and his subsequent transportation to Kingstown. A sentencing hearing will be held on 26 July.

