Rondy ‘Luta’ Mc Intosh thankful for diplomatic post despite criticism

Rondy ‘Luta’ Mc Intosh said he is grateful for the confidence the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines has shown in him. According to a letter from the current Consul General Howie Prince, Mc Intosh will replace him as SVG’s new Consul General to the United States of America in New York.

On July 12, McIntosh expressed his gratitude for all the congratulations he has received:

“When the winds are blowing against you, remember that the aeroplane takes off against the wind, not with it. On the other side of the storm is the strength that comes from having navigated through it.

Today was a living testimony that my pillars, supporters and well-wishers in this world are too solid and too grounded for me to be easily shaken.

The names of my pillars are too many to mention but I saw your post, comments, congratulatory messages, calls, prayers, advice and the list goes on. I was just too inundated to respond to all but I have nothing but LOVE for you.

Thank you for being there for me and I was never a person to boast and show qualifications because they do not define me. My work certainly does”.

THEY KNOW NOT MY REAL JOURNEY. GOD BROUGHT ME FROM NOTHING.

THANKS TO THE GOVERNMENT OF SVG FOR PLACING THAT CONFIDENCE IN ME. WATCH THE MANIFESTATION OF MY WORKS WITH THE WONDERFUL VINCENTIANS IN THE US DIASPORA