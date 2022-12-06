Roosevelt Skerrit’s DLP wins general election in Dominica

Dominica Labour Party wins 2022 general elections in Dominica

The Dominica Labour Party, led by Roosevelt Skerrit, returned to power following Tuesday, December 6 elections on the Caribbean island.

Early reports indicate that the DLP at the time of publication had captured 13 of the 21 seats.

On Tuesday, reports from across the nation indicated that voter turnout was low in comparison to previous elections.

Over 80,000 people were eligible to vote. Polls took place in 15 of the country’s 21 constituencies.

The United Workers Party, the largest opposition party, boycotted the general election. In six constituencies, the decision had already been made on nomination day, giving the incumbent Dominica Labour Party (DLP) an advantage of six seats.

Information indicates that the electorate may have been paralysed due to controversies surrounding the island’s decision to hold early elections.

There were sixteen independent candidates and six Team Unity Dominica candidates.

The Prime Minister is authorised by the constitution to call for elections at any time. At the time of the announcement, however, the UWP, the principal opposition party, lacked a leader due to Lennox Linton’s resignation. This and the absence of electoral reform have been the UWP’s primary sticking points.

On the island are observers from the OAS and CARICOM to observe the proceedings. It is anticipated that the group of sixteen will provide feedback and make recommendations for the process.