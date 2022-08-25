Rose Place fisherfolks receive over $700,000 in compensation

Compensation has been provided to fishermen and boat owners who were relocated from Rose Place as part of the Kingstown Port Modernization Project.

$708,000 in compensation was paid to 35 registered and established fishing vessel owners.

In addition, 25 boat owners whose boats were unregistered motor boats or rowboats, abandoned boats, or under repairs were compensated at an aggregate cost of $57,000.

All compensation exercises in these respects were completed on August 17.

The 35 registered and established fishing vessel owners have been relocated to the following areas: Calliaqua (3), Clare Valley (5), Edinboro (1), Great Head Bay (1), Lowmans Bay (17), Questelles Bay (6) and Roucher Bay (2).