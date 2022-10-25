Rose Place fisherman charged with possession of Cocaine

On Monday, October 24th, 2022, at about 10:14 am, Officers attached to the Narcotics Unit arrested and charged Cornelius Johnny, a 67-year-old Fisherman of Rose Place with Possession of a Controlled Drug with intent to supply to another.

Investigations revealed that on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, Narcotics personnel were on patrol duty in Rose Place when the Accused was allegedly met in possession of 4.02 grammes of Cocaine with intent to supply to another.

Johnny pleaded not guilty before Senior Magistrate Ricky Burnette at the Kingstown Magistrate Court and was granted bail in the sum of $1500.00 with one surety. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court on 31.10.22.

Also

On Monday, October 24th, 2022 at about 10:12 am, police arrested and charged Lawrence Gill-Abraham, a 57-year-old Vendor of Paul’s Avenue with Possession of a Controlled Drug with intent to supply to another.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly had in his possession 4.23 grammes of Cocaine with intent to supply to another at Paul’s Avenue at about 7:40 pm on 22.10.22.

Gill-Abraham appeared before Senior Magistrate, Ricky Burnette at the Kingstown Magistrate Court and pleaded not guilty. Bail was granted in the sum of $1500.00 with one surety. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court on 31.10.22.

Source : RSVGPF