Rose Place: Fishing boat owners given $13,000 for vessel improvement

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says, of the 35 fishermen operating from Rose Place who will be compensated, four are from Rose Place.

Currently, 16 of the 35 have signed agreements to move. Of the 16, two have already been paid and the rest are in the process of being paid.

On Sunday, Gonsalves explained how fishermen will be compensated.

“Basically, you get a $400 allowance to move, $2,400 for crew allowance, and an allowance for a shed based on its value. And you get $13,000 for vessel improvements.”

“Some of the boats aren’t even working, but we’re giving you $13,000 to improve your vessel. The minimum anybody will get is $18,000”, Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves speaks about unnecessary confusion