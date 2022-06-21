Rose Place: Fishing boat owners given $13,000 for vessel improvement

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says, of the 35 fishermen operating from Rose Place who will be compensated, four are from Rose Place.
Currently, 16 of the 35 have signed agreements to move. Of the 16, two have already been paid and the rest are in the process of being paid.
On Sunday, Gonsalves explained how fishermen will be compensated.
“Basically, you get a $400 allowance to move, $2,400 for crew allowance, and an allowance for a shed based on its value. And you get $13,000 for vessel improvements.”
“Some of the boats aren’t even working, but we’re giving you $13,000 to improve your vessel. The minimum anybody will get is $18,000”, Gonsalves said.
Gonsalves speaks about unnecessary confusion
“Initially, I was told that Andre Liverpool, who nominally heads the Goodwill Fishermen’s Cooperative, was representing fishermen.
When the project management team, not those from overseas. When the local team met with the fisherfolk, they said no, no, we are not affiliated with that organization. That could be individualistic, and Mr Liverpool must know that the minister responsible for the port is the minister of ports.
One fisherman from Rillan Hill at the meeting advised his colleagues not to tell the government they can go anywhere. Telling them you can go anywhere won’t get you as much as you want. All of that going on.
Then there is someone pretending to be their leader. According to him, what he wants is a motorcar. He wants $20,000 to buy a car, but he doesn’t have his own boat, he has a shed.
He is working with someone, so he will receive a crew allowance and money for his shed. If he wants to go independent and get a boat, we can help him. We have a program with KCCU that may be able to assist in that regard.
There are all kinds of cross-currents, and then you have Daniel Cummings with his politics trying to create confusion”.