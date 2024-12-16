SVG’s Murder Toll Hits 53 Amid Police Warnings

Man shot and killed in Roseau, Sion Hill

In the wake of a stern warning issued to criminals by law enforcement in St Vincent (SVG) on Monday afternoon, the Southern Caribbean nation was rocked by gun violence that same evening, resulting in the murder count reaching 53 for the year 2024.

St Vincent Times understands that a man was shot and killed in the vicinity of the playground in Roseau, Sion Hill, shortly after 8 p.m.

The particulars are still unclear, and law enforcement has yet to provide a statement regarding the most recent homicide.

On Sunday, December 15, 2024, the life of 23-year-old Isiah Antrobus, a resident of Redemption Sharpes, was tragically cut short by gun violence in the community of Glen.

On Monday afternoon, ACP Christopher Benjamin, who manages the operations portfolio within the St Vincent Police Force, articulated that security represents a considerable financial commitment, and the force is being tasked with increasing responsibilities despite constrained resources.

“This, in and of itself, poses a considerable challenge,” Benjamin articulated.