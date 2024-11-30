Rotary Club of St Vincent Makes Generous School Donations

Rotary Club of St. Vincent South donates to Schools

Three schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are the recipients of donations facilitated by the Rotary Club of St. Vincent South, as they near their 30th anniversary of service.

The Union Island Secondary School received a projector with screen and lab coats while the Mary Hutchinson Primary School received school supplies and the Kingstown Anglican School received a 65″ Samsung television, with a sound bar and a wall mount as add-ons.

“We are dedicated to education, to giving back to communities and putting service above self,” Dr. Erica Jordan, President of the Club said at the handing over, held at the National Public Library, on Thursday 28th November, 2024. She further commented that “We see it as our obligation to give back to the community, you all as teachers worked effortlessly. You all worked hard with little reward and we just want to take this moment to say we see you all, we appreciate you.

Principal of the Union Island Secondary School, Darrel Williams said that they are truly grateful and the donations will go a long way since most of their resources perished during the passage of Hurricane Beryl. Williams added that he has high aspirations for this event setting the pace for other entities to reach out and support.

Vice President of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent South, Dixon Findlay and Treasurer, Crystal Wyllie, were also on hand to help with the distribution. The items were sponsored by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Karyn Parsons, OnTrac and Roddy Dowers.