Rotary Club to provide mobile ultrasound screening to females across SVG

The Rotary Club of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will embark on a number of initiatives in cancer prevention and screening, this, as they install their new president, Daniel Campbell.

According to a release from the Club, Campbell said the Rotary Club plans to execute the Breast Cancer Awareness Global Grant by providing mobile ultrasound machines so that screening services are accessible to females in rural communities throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Grant amounts to US$ 180,180 (EC $479,278) through the Rotary Club of St. Vincent and the Rotary Club of Taipei Prosperity.

It aims to support the empowerment of women and girls through service projects. Focus will also be on projects tackling Prostate cancer.

President Daniel also pledged support for gender equality and the elimination of gender-based violence.