Rotary Family Launches Second Medical Initiative on Union Island

Rotary Village Doctor Returns to Union Island!

In a continued effort to support the residents of Union Island following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, the Rotary Family in St. Vincent and the Grenadines conducted another Rotary Village Doctor programme on Sunday, August 4, 2024. A similar initiative had previously been conducted on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The recent programme was conducted onboard the MV Bequia Express III and received invaluable supported from a range of partners, including members of the medical profession, faculty and students from Trinity Medical Sciences University, as well as establishments such as Palm Island, K Group, Facey Trading, Health Solutions, Xpress Pharmacy, The SVG Pharmaceutical Association, The SVG Medical Association, Massy Stores SVG, The Trend, Caring for Each Other Inc. in collaboration with the Ex-Coastguard Association, Fanfare Events SVG & Septic One Solutions, and the World Pediatric Project.

The nine (9) attending physicians and seven (7) medical students worked tirelessly to attend to 130 patients who needed care and attention. The medical team included medical professionals who specialized in Pediatrics, Psychology, Ophthalmology, and Odontology. In addition to providing free medical care, the accompanying pharmacy dispensed prescribed medicines at no cost to the patients. Many of the recipients expressed their gratitude for the initiative as they alighted from the ship.

Non-medical volunteers who accompanied the medical expedition also used the opportunity to distribute packages of household items, clothes, and water to the various shelters and homes throughout the 11-square-mile island.