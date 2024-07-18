Rotary family Provides Critical Relief Efforts to Union Island

Rotary Village Doctor goes to Union Island!

The Rotary family in St. Vincent and the Grenadines concluded its Rotary Village Doctor initiative in Union Island on Sunday July 14th 2024 as a part of its relief efforts to assist persons affected by the impact of Hurricane Beryl.

To bring this initiative to life, the Rotary Clubs with the help of the Trinity Medical Sciences University chartered one of the Bequia Express Ferries and journeyed to Union Island and housed the floating clinic to attend to patients on board the ferry. With a group of 11 medical students from the Trinity Medical Sciences University and 3 faculty members along with 12 doctors from varying specializations including ENT, Odontology, Ophthalmology, Psychology, Pediatrics, and even Surgeons, they were able to attend to over 157 patients.

The Rotary family was grateful for the opportunity to provide psychological first aid and counselling services to those in need as they recognize that mental health is a critical part of health and overall well-being.

To further extend the reach to the persons on Union Island, Rotarians and Doctors visited shelters and homes on island and were able to offer medical attention on the spot. Residents who needed urgent care were transported to the Ferry to be attended to by the varying specialists. During this time, the team encountered a patient who had been in very critical condition. He was immediately transported to the ferry to be stabilized and was later transported to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital via Helicopter, accompanied by the island doctor, Dr. Richards.

With the collaboration of The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Pharmaceutical Association, a mini pharmacy was set up aboard the Bequia Express and persons were able to receive the available medication free of cost.

In addition to medical attention, Rotary along with the support of varying donors, was able to provide donations of cases of water and other beverages, brooms, mops, towels, nails and screws.

Recently installed Rotary District 7030 Governor, Debbie Roopchand, travelled from Trinidad to accompany the team to the Rotary Village Doctor initiative on Union Island. She was also able to assess the damage to help with the mobilization efforts of the Rotary clubs within the District. A visit was also made to Mayreau on the same day, accompanied by Immediate Past District 7030 Governor, Brian Glasgow.

KGroup and its subsidiaries with a team of 30 persons (from K-Electric, Caribbean Cannabis Company ltd (CCC ltd.). Plantain Hotel and KFC) also collaborated with the Rotary Family in a significant manner. K-Electric came on board with two 20-tonne dump trucks, a backhoe, a large loader and an excavator and the requisite supervisors, mechanics and labourers to ensure that the work on the ground was as efficient and effective as possible. The team spent the entire day cleaning up the area near the Hugh Mulzac Square – an effort that was simply remarkable. In addition to the heavy equipment, the CCC Ltd. provided cleaning supplies to the people of Union Island, including shovels, brooms and rakes. The Plantation Hotel provided sheets, towels, blankets and curtains. The highlight of the day for some, in addition to the aforementioned was the distribution of 400 two-piece meals from KFC. This donation was complemented by a donation of beverages from KOSCAB. This was done on the harbour and they also visited 4 shelters in Ashton. KGroup is extremely thankful for the opportunity to have participated in this initiative to help clean up the harbour and grateful to their staff who also personally donated.

The Rotary family is also grateful to KGroup for facilitating the use of Blue Lagoon as a drop off and storage point for donations leading up to the Rotary Village Doctor.

Representatives from the World Food Programme also made the journey to Union Island with Rotary Family last Sunday, distributing over 300 kits including food kits, hygiene kits and shelter kits to the residents of Clifton and Ashton.

The Rotary Family in SVG is looking forward to doing another Rotary Village Doctor within another 6 to 8 weeks along with other environmental projects that will assist in the cleaning up of centralized areas.

The Rotary Family of SVG extends special thanks to the Trinity Medical Sciences University, KGroup, Mountain Top Spring Water, Pasta Enterprises, St. Vincent Brewery Ltd., Bequia Express, Facey Trading, Grant Thorton, The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Pharmaceutical Association, Xpress Pharmacy, Q-Care Pharmacy and Arnos Vale Medical Centre for their support and contributions towards our recent Rotary Village Doctor initiative in Union Island.

This edition of Rotary Village Doctor is the second one for the calendar year as during the month of June, the Rotary Club of St. Vincent conducted a similar exercise in Sandy Bay serving over 170 patients. This initiative was supported by the Trinity Medical Sciences University, Carimedix, Sono SVG, Xpress Pharmacy, Q-Care Pharmacy, Unique Medical Supplies, Health Solutions SVG, One St. Vincent Group, St. Vincent Brewery Ltd, Coreas Distribution Ltd., S.G. DeFreitas, ECMIL, Mountain Top Spring Water, C.K. Greaves & Co. Ltd., and Randy’s Supermarket.

If anyone would like to contribute to the Rotary Clubs to support the ongoing efforts, we can be reached at [email protected] . The Rotary Family in collaboration with the Republic Bank (EC) Ltd. (RBEC) has also set up a relief fund to receive monetary contributions.

Bank: Republic Bank Ltd.

Account Name: Hurricane Beryl Relief Fund

Account Number: 200000169348

———-

The Rotary family in St. Vincent and the Grenadines comprises four (4) clubs: Rotary Club of St. Vincent, Rotary Club of St. Vincent South, Rotaract Club of Kingstown and the Interact Club of St. Vincent Girls’ High School.