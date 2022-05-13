The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the destination and the Royal Caribbean Group on 13 May, to recruit Vincentians for several job opportunities with the cruise line.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Hon. Carlos James signed the MOU on behalf of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines following a meeting with the Royal Caribbean Group at its Miami office.

Minister James noted that continuous engagements with the Royal Caribbean Group over the last year led to this strategic partnership.

According to the tourism minister, the memorandum will secure future employment for Vincentians, particularly those who were adversely affected from the impact of the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano just over a year ago.

“We appreciated then, the support provided by Royal Caribbean Group following the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano last year. The company willingly offered its ships to persons, and we appreciate now this strategic partnership in assisting with the recruitment of Vincentians,” Minister James said.

This strategic partnership will see Royal Caribbean actively engaged in the recruitment of up to 2,000 Vincentians for entry level and specialty positions on Royal Caribbean Group vessels through a series of job fairs. The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will facilitate the recruitment activities on island in the coming months.

“Our greatest asset continues to be the quality of our human resource and our Vincentian hospitality; and we are happy to share this with the rest of the world, including Royal Caribbean Group,” Minister James said.

“The Caribbean is not just a region our ships, guests and crew visit. It is home to Vincentian employees who have always demonstrated a strong work ethic,” said Wendy McDonald, regional vice president of government relations, Caribbean, Royal Caribbean Group. “It’s easy to create partnerships when you have job candidates who possess the talent and energies to fill the roles we need and seek opportunities for advancement.”

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. the Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves, welcomed the move that will create significant employment for Vincentians.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said: “We are looking forward to the employment opportunities for close to 2,000 Vincentians from this initiative, and we are pleased that Royal Caribbean Group has considered Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a strategic partner in this exercise.”