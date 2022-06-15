Royal Caribbean recruitment drive returns to SVG on June 21

Royal Caribbean’s recruitment drive will return to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday 21 June, Tourism Minister Carlos James announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday 21 – Thursday 23, about 310 persons from the previous batch will be interviewed, including new applicants.

This time around, there will be multiple recruitment centres dealing with new applicants across the island.

“On Friday, 17 June at the Calliaqua Town Hall at 9 am, on Saturday, 18 June at the Rose Bank Community Center at 9 am, and on Monday, at the Georgetown Anglican Church Hall at 9 am.”

James stated that they don’t have a maximum limit, but as of now, they are looking for 2000 people.

On Wednesday, the Minister also stated that St Vincent is looking to review the protocol for cruise visitors to the island.

Once protocols are finalized, passengers who have been fully vaccinated will be able to move freely across the country, James stated.