SVG Botanical Gardens will close on Saturday during Royals’ visit

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority wishes to notify the general public that the St. Vincent Botanical Gardens will be temporarily closed to the public on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022.

The one-day closure of the site is to accommodate the visit of the Earl and Countess of Wessex in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The St. Vincent Botanical Gardens will re-open on Sunday, April 24th, 2022.

The Authority apologizes for any inconvenience caused and looks forward to the cooperation of the general public.