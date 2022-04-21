Royals to meet with artisans and athletes during visit to St. Vincent

As part of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit St Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The Earl and Countess will meet with local entrepreneurs, craftspeople, and young people, as part of a celebration of the culture, future, and vibrancy of the islands.

Athletes preparing for the Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Birmingham this summer, will meet the Earl of Wessex. Meanwhile, the Countess will speak to women in leadership positions about the community’s response to the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano. Their Royal Highnesses will also congratulate those who recently completed their Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Additionally, the Earl and Countess will visit Antigua and Barbuda as well as St. Lucia. From Friday 22nd to Thursday 28th April 2022, they will be in this region.