RSVGPF Charges Suspect with Illegal Firearm Ownership

Man Arrested with Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has arrested and charged Adonis Francis, a 35-year-old resident of Redemption Sharpes, following the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition during a patrol in Lodge Village on the evening of Monday, December 9, 2024.

At approximately 9:15 PM, police officers observed Francis acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. Upon approaching him, officers identified themselves and requested a search, which Francis agreed to. During the search, a silver and black .357 Magnum revolver was found concealed on his person.

Further inquiries revealed that Francis did not possess a license for the firearm. He was promptly arrested and transported to the Central Police Station, where an additional search uncovered nine rounds of .357 ammunition in his back pocket.

The firearm and ammunition were examined, properly labeled and secured as evidence. Francis was later charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition without a license.

Francis was later charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition without a license. He appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 10, 2024, where he pleaded guilty to the charges. The matter was adjourned to December 13, 2024, for sentencing, and Francis was remanded in custody.

The RSVGPF remains vigilant in its efforts to address gun-related offenses and encourages the public to report suspicious activities involving firearms.

Contact Information:

Police Emergency: 999 / 911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department (CID): (784) 456-1810