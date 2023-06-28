On Saturday, June 17, 2023, Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Frankie Joseph, and Training Officer Lieutenant (Lt.) William Theobalds left the state with a contingent of police officers from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) to attend the Fuerzas Commando (Commando Forces) Distinguish Visitors program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, scheduled from June 18th to June 23rd.

Other members of the delegation were as follows: Corporal 306 Jason King and Constables 459 Lexroy Charles, 279 Jevon Bascombe, 484 Marc Williams, 783 Othneil Lewis, 73 Khafra Jack, and 962 Trevonique Johnson.

The seminar focused on Special Operation Forces and included presentations from facilitators and other Military Generals from the English and Central American Region. Discussions were also held with participants from English-speaking regions on transnational crimes and current trends.

The nineteenth (19th) edition of the Forces Commando exercise (Best Warrior competition) was also held in Santo Domingo from the 11th – 24th of June in which a team from the RSVGPF operational units participated along with Twenty-One other Teams participated. This was the first time an invitation was extended to St Vincent and the Grenadines. The RSVGPF team placed first in the category for the teams that participated for the first time. Columbia Special Forces won the tournament for the second time in a row. The events were broken down into the following categories:

Snipers

Target engagement

Identification of hostile and non-hostile

Combined mission with the assault team

Assault

Hostage rescue

Firing from cover, two-manteam rescue and extracting victims whilst engaging enemy targets

Using the appropriate weapon system for the target

Tactical movement into contact

Building entry

Combined mission with a sniper team

Physical training event

Rucksack march into mission

Aquatic event (rowing and swimming 1000 meters)

5-milerun into shooting

Obstacle course

Based on the time available for preparation, the RSVGPF team performed admirably in the event. They completed all of the events in which they participated part. The Commissioner of Police and the Rank and File of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends congratulation to the team.

