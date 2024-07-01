RSVGPF Hosts Innovative Men’s Health Symposium

RSVGPF Prioritizes Men’s Health with Engaging Symposium

Good health is the cornerstone of a strong and effective police force. Recognizing the vital importance of wellness among its ranks, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) proudly reaffirms its commitment to the health of its personnel. On October 3, 2024, the RSVGPF, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, hosted a highly informative Men’s Health Symposium at the Old Montrose Police Compound, for officers in the central division. This initiative underscores our ongoing support for programs that enhance the well-being of our officers and the nation we serve.

The symposium aimed to elevate awareness of critical health issues affecting men and provided officers with essential knowledge to make informed decisions about their health. In addition to the enlightening presentations, on-site health screenings and blood tests were offered, allowing officers to take immediate action regarding their health status. By fostering a culture of wellness and proactive health management, the RSVGPF ensures that its members are physically prepared and well-informed to face the challenges of their duties.

Esteemed professionals from the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment led the sessions:

Mr. Winfield Tannis-Abbott, National AIDS Coordinator for Public Sector Entities, delivered an enlightening presentation on HIV and syphilis. He detailed the modes of transmission, testing procedures, and treatment options for these sexually transmitted infections. Notably, Mr. Tannis-Abbott celebrated St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ removal from the global list for mother-to-child transmission of HIV, emphasizing the importance of safe sexual practices and regular testing. Officers were encouraged to take advantage of the on-site blood testing for HIV and syphilis to know their status.

Sister Laflice Findley, in her role as a nurse, addressed the pressing concern of dengue fever. Her presentation covered the severity of infections, diagnostic methods such as PCR and antibody testing, and effective treatment protocols. She educated attendees on prevention strategies and the various strains of the virus, underscoring the critical role of the general public in combating the spread of dengue.

Dr. Reisha Twanna Browne-Caesar, an internal medicine specialist and nephrologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, focused on prostate cancer. Dr. Browne-Caesar discussed risk factors, symptoms, and the latest treatment options. She strongly advocated for regular screenings, including PSA level checks and minor biopsies, to facilitate early detection and improve patient outcomes.

The presenters excelled in breaking down complex medical information into accessible and engaging content. Their expertise and approachable delivery ensured that the officers not only grasped the vital information but were also inspired to take proactive steps toward better health. The interactive nature of the event encouraged active participation, with officers expressing appreciation for the valuable insights and services provided.

Feedback from attendees highlighted the symposium’s success. Officers reported an increased awareness of personal health issues and a renewed commitment to adopting healthier lifestyles. The on-site screenings empowered them to make informed health decisions, benefiting both their personal lives and professional responsibilities. The initiative has significantly contributed to the overall well-being of the force.

The RSVGPF extends heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, particularly Mr. Tannis-Abbott, Sister Findley, and Dr. Browne-Caesar, for their invaluable contributions. Their dedication and expertise were instrumental in the success of the symposium. The RSVGPF looks forward to continued collaborations that promote health and well-being within the force and the public at large.

The men’s health symposia will continue in other policing divisions across both the mainland and in the grenadines.