RSVGPF Intensifies Fight Against Gun Crimes

RSVGPF Continues Efforts to Tackle Gun Crimes

December 6, 2024 – Kingstown: The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to demonstrate its unwavering dedication to the safety and security of all Vincentians by tackling gun-related crimes head-on.

“On December 5, 2024, police arrested and charged Jason Richards, a 33-year-old Painter of Walvaroo, with possession of a prohibited weapon without the authorization of the Minister, and possession of ammunition without a license, contrary to the Firearms Act. Richards was found in a vehicle at Redemption Sharpes with a Glock 26 pistol, modified to be fully automatic with a “switch,” along with 24 rounds of 9mm ammunition.”

This arrest underscores the RSVGPF’s relentless pursuit of those who threaten public safety by illegally possessing and distributing firearms. Richards is scheduled to appear before the Serious Offences Court on Monday, December 8, 2024.

The RSVGPF remains steadfast in its efforts to protect Vincentians from the dangers posed by unlicensed and modified firearms across the nation.

Contact Information:

Police Emergency: 999 / 911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department (CID): (784) 456-1810

The RSVGPF encourages the public to report suspicious activities and work alongside law enforcement to rid the streets of illegal weapons. Together, we can build a safer St. Vincent and the Grenadines.