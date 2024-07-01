RSVGPF Launches Week of Activities to Honor the Elderly

The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide.”

Too often, we overlook the contributions of the elderly in shaping the very fabric of our society. Today, on the United Nations International Day of Older Persons, we pause to reflect on the profound impact that older citizens have had on public service and community life in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. From their years of service in the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and other parts in the public and private sector and so on, to their active involvement in nurturing families and communities, their influence can be felt in every corner of this nation. This week, the RSVGPF dedicates itself to giving back to our elderly, not only in words but through meaningful actions.

As part of this commitment, we will embark on a week of activities under the theme “Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide.” Starting later today, the RSVGPF will host a special serenade and a presentation of crime prevention tips at the Garden of Eden Home for the Elderly in Dorsetshire Hill. Our intention is not only to uplift and entertain but also to equip our seniors with valuable information to support their well-being. This will be followed by similar events at the Joy View Care Home in Richland Park on October 2nd and the Vulnerable Care Center in Cane Grove on October 3rd. Each event is an opportunity for the RSVGPF to reconnect with those who have contributed so much to the foundation of our society, ensuring they feel valued and appreciated.

In addition to these visits, we encourage the public to tune in to a special edition of COP Chat on WE FM 99.9, airing on October 3rd from 8:00 to 9:00 AM. This broadcast will focus on crime prevention tips tailored for the elderly and highlight how we, as a community, can advocate for their protection. The RSVGPF remains steadfast in its duty to be a voice for the vulnerable, and we call on all citizens to stand with us as we work to reinforce the safety and dignity of our older population.

Our week of giving back will conclude on October 4th with the distribution of food baskets to the elderly across the nation. This gesture symbolizes the RSVGPF’s dedication to reconnecting with the general public and most importantly, to remind our elderly that they are cherished. Through these efforts, we aim to show that their contributions to society have not been forgotten and that their legacy continues to inspire.

On behalf of the Commissioner of Police (Ag) and the rank and file of the RSVGPF, we extend our warmest greetings to all elderly persons in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on this International Day of Older Persons. We honor your life’s work and commit to upholding your dignity in every way we can. We encourage everyone to join us in these activities and to take the time to appreciate and support the elderly in their own communities.